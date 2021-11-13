Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 58,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 198,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.