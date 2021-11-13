Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $107,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,676,327. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

GH stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

