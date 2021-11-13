Invesco Ltd. Has $115.81 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,596,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337,327 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.96% of Korn Ferry worth $115,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3,417.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after acquiring an additional 528,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 510,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 71,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

KFY stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

