Invesco Ltd. Has $117.67 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,241,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,779 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $117,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,386 shares of company stock valued at $162,274,319 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AN opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

