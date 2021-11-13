Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $124,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 24.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after buying an additional 87,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

PCTY stock opened at $268.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.17 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,823 shares of company stock worth $61,115,951. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

