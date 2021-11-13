Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY):

11/8/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating.

11/8/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating.

11/8/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on the stock, up previously from €36.00 ($42.35).

10/28/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating.

10/18/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Shares of SCGLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 37,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,280. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

