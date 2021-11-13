Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of NVTA opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 16,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $431,784.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

