Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. 700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.

