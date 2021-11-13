IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. IRIDEX updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.17. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

