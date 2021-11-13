iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

