iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,527 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $30.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $31.59.

