iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 71,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 643,873 shares.The stock last traded at $261.49 and had previously closed at $260.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.45 and its 200-day moving average is $245.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

