iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 6.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $55,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $239.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

