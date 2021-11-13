iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000.

IWS stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $122.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

