iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $469.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $355.49 and a one year high of $472.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

