iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of ITOS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,132. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

