ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.90 Million

Brokerages predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will post $702.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $693.80 million and the highest is $708.00 million. ITT posted sales of $708.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.71. 261,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,757. ITT has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.