ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITVPY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ITV has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

