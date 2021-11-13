IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $2.33. 2,201,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 million, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.66. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of IZEA Worldwide worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

