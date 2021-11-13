Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Decreased by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 6.8% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $82,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 443,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.95. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $146.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

