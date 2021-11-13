Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $121,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $145.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.95. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

