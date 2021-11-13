James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.41

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.57.
About James Hardie Industries
