James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.41

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.57.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.