Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €88.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.34 ($105.10).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €81.24 ($95.58) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €82.61 and a 200-day moving average of €81.00.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.