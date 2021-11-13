Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €88.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.34 ($105.10).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €81.24 ($95.58) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €82.61 and a 200-day moving average of €81.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

