Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Open Lending in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

LPRO opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 147.45 and a beta of 0.29. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,356,876 shares of company stock valued at $46,100,354. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.