Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Japan Tobacco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Japan Tobacco in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Japan Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
About Japan Tobacco
Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.
