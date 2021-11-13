Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Japan Tobacco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Japan Tobacco in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Japan Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

