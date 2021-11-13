Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sims Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sims in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sims’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sims has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

