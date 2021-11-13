Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.