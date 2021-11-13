Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DSP Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DSP Group by 365.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DSP Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DSP Group by 73.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 44,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DSP Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DSPG shares. Colliers Securities lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen downgraded DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $532.29 million, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.90.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.