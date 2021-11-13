Jefferies Group LLC Takes $243,000 Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

