JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. JFrog posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in JFrog by 5.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $73.61.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.