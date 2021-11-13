JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of LFT stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a current ratio of 57.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.