JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.
Shares of LFT stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a current ratio of 57.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.48.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.
