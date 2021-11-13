JMP Securities Trims Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Target Price to $11.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.
Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.23.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 176,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
