JMP Securities Trims Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Target Price to $11.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 176,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

