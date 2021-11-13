John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.90

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and traded as high as $45.53. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 19,424 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1,579.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.