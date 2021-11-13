Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.19.

NYSE:JCI traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $78.20. 2,616,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,467. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

