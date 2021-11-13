Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,467. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.