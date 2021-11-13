Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Price Down 19.3%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) shares traded down 19.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $60.75. 6,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 1,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.98.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.