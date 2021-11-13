Jonathan Davis Buys 41 Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) insider Jonathan Davis bought 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of £148.01 ($193.38).

ROR opened at GBX 369.60 ($4.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 347.28. Rotork plc has a 1-year low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROR. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 395.63 ($5.17).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

