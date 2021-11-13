JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,533 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000.

BBMC stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.86. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $97.69.

