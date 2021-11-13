JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bioventus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of BVS opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bioventus will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 909.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 4,843.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth $5,251,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

