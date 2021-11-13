JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $304,000 Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 79.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292,089 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 354,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 8,309.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 157.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTM stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

