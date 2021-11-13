JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBCPU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000.

TBCPU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

