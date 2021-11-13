JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWMAY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.62. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

