JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 18,837 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,878 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 793,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 207,876 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 205,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMKR opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. EMCORE Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $319.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMKR. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.