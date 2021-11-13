JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 26,935 The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of ONE Group Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STKS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $16.13 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $33,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $98,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

