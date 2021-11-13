JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $113.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $104.31 and a one year high of $134.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.52.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.