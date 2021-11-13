JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $113.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $104.31 and a one year high of $134.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.52.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

