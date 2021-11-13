JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

