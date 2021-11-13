JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 38,539 Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNOG shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million. Analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

