JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,665 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Inozyme Pharma worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.