JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JPE opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,068.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,043.18. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a twelve month low of GBX 870 ($11.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,114.70 ($14.56). The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.02.

About JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

