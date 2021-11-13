JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JPEI remained flat at $GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.18. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 52-week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £117.77 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

