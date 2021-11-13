JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON JPEI remained flat at $GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.18. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 52-week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £117.77 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84.
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile
